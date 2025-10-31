7 reasons to choose Vietnam's tours for your winter holiday in 2026

Attention! You have the opportunity to add one of the best resort islands in Southeast Asia to your personal travel collection: the Vietnamese island of Phu Quoc in the Gulf of Thailand. In the winter season of 2026, Ukrainian tourists are offered affordable package tours to Vietnam with direct flights from Warsaw and Katowice. Travel experts from the online travel agency ANEX Tour explain why the paradise island of Phu Quoc is so popular with tourists.

1. Sunbathe and swim in Vietnam's beaches non-stop

In November, the dry season begins in the Gulf of Siam, with no rain, water temperatures of +26-28°C, daytime air temperatures of +30-31°C, and nighttime temperatures of +23-24°C. There are beaches to suit every taste:

the romantic Sao Beach, Gan Dau, and Khem Beach;

Vung Bau, ideal for kayaking;

the quiet and comfortable Ong Lang

Beach, home to starfish, and Bai Rach Vem,

the lively 20 km long Long Beach with restaurants and nightclubs.

2. Experience the concept of an ultra-modern eco-resort

In just a couple of decades, the former ‘Coconut Prison’ has been transformed into a unique tropical island resort with an airport, roads, all-inclusive hotels, spa centres and a rich entertainment programme for children and adults. This prestigious world-class resort with magnificent beaches is visited by over 4 million tourists every year.

3. Catch squid with a fishing rod

Winter is the best time for night fishing for squid near Sao Beach or in the An Thoi Archipelago. Tourists are given fishing rods with bait - glowing shrimp imitations. After a successful fishing trip, you can enjoy your catch right on the boat.

4. Go diving and snorkelling in Vietnam

In mid-November, the seawater off the coast of Fukuoka is completely cleared of algae and becomes completely transparent. The services of diving centres in Vietnam are considered to be among the cheapest in the world; the competence of the instructors and the quality of the equipment are of a high standard. Beginners choose Hon Doi Moi, or Turtle Island, with a depth of up to 10 metres. Experienced divers head to the Electric Noise underwater canyon, with a depth of up to 45 metres.

5. Take a trip on the longest cable car in the world

From the village of An Thoi in the south-west of Phu Quoc Island, tourists set off on a journey on the Hon Thom cable car. The route is 7,900 metres long, takes 15 minutes, and offers unreal views of the South China Sea. The cost of the cable car ride is included in the price of admission to Sun World amusement park on Hon Thom Island.

6. Walk in the jungle and have fun in the amusement parks of Phu Quoc Island

The island covers an area of 574 square metres, most of which is occupied by a nature reserve. Access for tourists is restricted, but there are special marked eco-trails. Trekking enthusiasts venture into the jungle, climb mountain peaks or watch the sunrise at the Guardian Temple.

Families with children choose Fukuoka amusement parks:

100+ attractions, an aquarium, fountain shows, theatrical performances, and shops in the VinWonders Phu Quoc super complex

giraffes, crocodiles and night tours of the Vinpearl Safari Phu Quoc zoo;

evening shows at the romantic Sun World;

the city of endless festivals and costume shows at Grand World Phu Quoc;

Italian charm and the interactive show ‘Ice Jungle’ at the unique Sunset Town.

7. Visit pearl farms

Phu Quoc is Vietnam's main pearl farming centre. Tourists are shown the entire process of oyster farming and pearl polishing; unique jewellery is on display; certified pearls are sold.

Sea adventures, jungles, Venetian canals, roller coasters, crocodile shows, the quiet charm of tropical beaches with white sand and turquoise water: a winter holiday in Vietnam will be a shining pearl in your travel collection.