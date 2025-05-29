Interfax-Ukraine
14:02 29.05.2025

Two people die in enemy attack on Beryslav

Russian occupiers attacked the city of Beryslav with drones, killing two men, head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Thursday.

"Two residents of Beryslav died in a Russian attack. As a result of the dropping of explosives from a drone, men aged 33 and 46 received fatal injuries," Prokudin wrote on the Telegram channel.

The head of the regional administration expressed sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the killed.

