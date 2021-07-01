Ukrainian fans not to be able to attend Ukraine-England match in Italy – embassy

Due to the football match between the national teams of Ukraine and England in Rome on July 3, the Ukrainian Embassy in Italy reminded of the current restrictions on entry into the country.

"Due to Italian Government decree No. 65 on urgent measures related to the emergency epidemiological situation amid the spread of COVID-19 dated May 18, 2021 tourist trips for citizens of the 'E' countries, which include Ukraine, are still banned," the embassy said on Facebook.

Citizens of Ukraine can visit Italy only on the basis of work, study, treatment, upon returning to their permanent place of residence and in circumstances related to the need to provide emergency medical care, with the obligatory provision of supporting documents.

Exceptions for travel from countries of group "E" include re-entry or exit to Italy for citizens of Italy, the EU, Schengen area and their family members, as well as persons with long-term resident status and their family members in case of stay (transit) over the past 14 days from the countries of the "E" block, as well as the possibility of entry into Italy for persons who have confirmed stable relations with citizens of Italy, the EU, Schengen area or individuals who legally reside in Italy.

In this case, a prerequisite after crossing the border is the passage of ten days of self-isolation.