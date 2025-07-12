Ukrainian Defense Industry, Italy's Aerospace and Defense Federation sign cooperation memo in Rome

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Ukrainian defense conglomerate Ukrainian Defense Industry (former Ukroboronprom) has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Federation of Italian Companies for Aerospace, Defence and Security (AIAD) during the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025), the company's press service reported.

"The Joint Stock Company Ukrainian Defense Industry has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Federation of Italian Aerospace, Defense and Security Companies (AIAD). The document was signed on the sidelines of URC2025 – the Ukraine Recovery Conference," the statement said on Telegram.

The memorandum outlines collaboration between Ukrainian and Italian defense firms to strengthen and develop Ukraine's domestic aerospace and defense industrial capabilities.

"Our company has a well-established cluster of enterprises in aircraft manufacturing and repair, a strong R&D base, and highly qualified specialists. We are always open to new partnerships with international colleagues and eager to exchange ideas and expertise," said Ukroboronprom Director General Oleh Huliak.

AIAD represents nearly all Italian companies operating with advanced technologies in the design, production, research, and services sectors of both civilian and military aerospace, as well as naval and land defense, including related electronic systems, cyber defense, and security infrastructure.