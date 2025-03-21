Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:13 21.03.2025

Peace terms must be acceptable, agreed with Ukrainians – Czech President

Czech President Petr Pavel has confirmed his support for Ukraine and stressed that any ceasefire should be a step towards real peace, and its terms must be acceptable and agreed with Ukrainians.

"I am here to confirm to President Zelenskyy and all Ukrainians that the Czech Republic will continue to stand firmly with you. We are hearing a lot of talk about a ceasefire now, and frankly, it seems within reach. I want to say that no one wants peace more than Ukrainians, but any ceasefire must be a step towards real peace. The terms of this peace must be acceptable and agreed with Ukrainians," Pavel said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

He noted that the Czech Republic understands Ukraine's aspirations to make a sovereign choice about its future and to live as a free society. "Ukraine needs to receive guarantees that Russia will not attack again. This is our collective responsibility. The Czech Republic will make its contribution," Pavel added.

According to him, the Czech Republic's involvement in the Coalition of the Willing is currently being discussed, in addition, the Czech Republic wants to "support the Ukrainian Armed Forces with vital supplies and we are working on three projects to support Ukraine."

The Czech President also emphasized that he clearly sees Ukraine as part of the European family.

"And I am here to support you on your path to the European Union... And we also encourage all our allies and partners not to question Ukraine's membership in NATO, not to take it off the table, because this is obviously the strongest and cheapest guarantee of European peace," Pavel noted.

