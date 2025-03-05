Facts

19:40 05.03.2025

Number of persons extradited to Ukraine increases significantly in 2024 – Justice Ministry

Over the past year, the number of persons extradited to Ukraine has increased significantly, and cooperation with international law enforcement agencies is returning to pre-war levels, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine said.

"Thanks to effective interaction with international partners, the extradition process to Ukraine has intensified – the number of persons transferred has increased almost threefold. This indicates trust in the Ukrainian system of execution of sentences and confirms our ability to guarantee the rights of detainees in accordance with international norms," ​​the department said on its website citing Head of the Department for the Execution of Criminal Sentences Yevhen Horobets.

According to the Justice Ministry, last year 75 people were extradited to Ukraine, most of them from Poland (44), Germany (17), the Czech Republic and Romania (three each). At the same time, it is noted that in the first two months of 2025 the process did not slow down – 26 people have already been extradited. At the same time, Ukraine transferred 36 people to foreign states.

"Germany became one of the most active partners, which became possible thanks to the effective cooperation of the State Penitentiary Service of Ukraine and the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Ukraine," the Justice Ministry said.

The Justice Ministry has determined a list of institutions for holding extradited persons, which currently includes 19 institutions. The Department for the Execution of Criminal Sentences and the General Directorate of the State Penitentiary Service of Ukraine have taken the necessary measures to arrange premises for extradited persons in these institutions.

"Ukraine is taking important steps to create conditions of detention that meet international standards, which is part of the process of humanizing the penal system and its European integration. The State Committee for the Protection of Prisoners of the Republic of Ukraine also continues to improve the conditions of detention of prisoners in wartime. Among the important steps are the construction of shelters, the development of evacuation plans and the attraction of additional resources to support security," the ministry said.

The Justice Ministry said the intensification of extradition processes and the strengthening of international cooperation confirm trust in the Ukrainian legal system and contribute to its further integration into the European legal space.

