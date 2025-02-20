General Staff reports 59 combat clashes along front line, 14 on Pokrovsk axis since midnight

Fifty-nine combat clashes have been recorded on the entire front line since the beginning of the day and as of 16:00 on Thursday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported, adding that enemy operations are most active on the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka axes.

"Since the beginning of the day, there have been 59 combat clashes on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines and destroying the plans of the Russians," it said on the Telegram channel.

On the Kharkiv axis, the enemy tried three times to storm the defense positions in the areas of Vovchansk and Zapadne, one skirmish is still ongoing. On the Kupyansk axis, the enemy attacked the area of Zahryzove two times and fighting continues.

On the Lyman axis, the AFU repulsed a Russian attack near Yampolivka. On the Siversk axis, the enemy twice unsuccessfully attacked the area of Bilohorivka. On the Kramatorsk axis, the enemy twice tried to advance in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Vasiukivka, there is one ongoing battle in the area. The Russian forces attacked the AFU positions five times in the area of Toretsk. The defense forces repulsed one attack, fighting continues.

"On the Pokrovsk axis, clashes of varying intensity were launched 14 times near the settlements of Promin, Pokrovsk, Serhiyivka, Nadiyivka, Bohdanivka, Sribne, Andriyivka, Ulakly, one skirmish is still going on. On the Novopavlivka axis, the aggressor attacked the areas of Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne, Novoocheretovate, and Pryvilne ten times, eight skirmishes are still ongoing," the General Staff said.

On the Huliaipole axis, the occupiers attacked in the areas of Novopil and Novosilka three times, one battle is still ongoing. Also, they tried to advance towards Ukrainian positions in the areas of Novoandriyivka and Stepove on the Orikhiv axis three times. Two skirmishes are still ongoing in the area.