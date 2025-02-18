Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:50 18.02.2025

Some 109 clashes take place along front line during day

As of 16:00, 109 military clashes took place along the front line, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"Today, the communities of Zarichia, Chernihiv region, Uhroyidydy, Novodmytrivka, Vovkivka, Druzhba, Sumy region, suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire. The enemy launched an airstrike on Hremiachka in Chernihiv region," the Telegram channel said on Tuesday.

Cherkaska Lozova was hit by an airstrike in Kharkiv direction.

In Kupyansk direction, Russian invaders carried out 13 attacks near Petropavlivsk, Pischane, Zahryzove and Lozova. Five clashes are still ongoing.

In Lymany axis, the invading army has carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Kopanky, Makiyivka, Novo-Liubivka and Yampolivka today. Three clashes are still ongoing.

Two clashes took place in Siversk axis near Belohorivka.

In Kramatorsk axis, the enemy is trying to move forward in Vasiukivka area and in the direction of Oleksandro-Shultyne, units of the Defense Forces repulsed one of the three attacks, and fighting continues.

In Toretsk axis, the enemy is trying to break into our defense forces in the areas of Krymske, Dyliyivka, Toretsk and Scherbynivka. Nine attacks are continuing, and our defenders have already repelled six more attacks by the invaders.

In Pokrovsk axis, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have made 33 attempts to oust our soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Tarasivka, Vodiane Druhe, Malynivka, Promin, Pischane, Kotlyne, Nadezhdynka, Kotliarivka, Novo-Oleksandrivka, Zaporizhia, Oleksiyivka, Dachne, Shevchenko and Ulakly. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 25 attacks, eight clashes are still ongoing.

In Novo-Pavlivsk axis, the Ukrainian defenders repulsed 13 enemy assault operations, while two more clashes are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in Razdolne areas and in the directions of Kostiantynopil and Burlatske.

In Huliai-Pole axis, the enemy tried 11 times to advance in the areas of Novoselka and Novopillia. Six enemy attacks have already been repelled by our defenders, and five more are ongoing. Russian terrorist aircraft attacked Huliai-Pole and Zaliznychne with bombs.

In Orikhove axis, Ukrainian defenders are repelling one attack in the area of Mali Scherbaky. The enemy attacked Pyatykhatky on the ground.

The operation continues in Kursk region. Ukrainian soldiers have repelled six enemy attacks today, four clashes are still ongoing, and the invaders' aircraft have also launched 14 strikes, dropping 17 bombs.

There have been no significant changes in other areas.

