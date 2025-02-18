Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:10 18.02.2025

IKEA to resume retail operations in Ukraine in 2025

2 min read

The opening of IKEA stores in Ukraine is expected in 2025, the date will be officially announced by IKEA, said Interfax-Ukraine Dmytro Lashin, COO of the Lavina Mall and Blockbuster Mall trade centers.

"There is very encouraging information that this will definitely happen this year, but there are two scenarios. The first one is that hostilities will cease in Ukraine, and accordingly this will happen very, very quickly. If hostilities do not cease, the opening will take a little longer. They are already physically ready," Lashin said.

According to him, the retailer carries out daily actions to physically update the store (cleaning, partial repairs, replacing signs, removing old goods, etc.).

As Oksana Donska, a member of the board of the Ukrainian Association of Furniture Manufacturers, previously reported to Interfax-Ukraine, IKEA also already has orders for Ukrainian manufacturers "to purchase a fairly wide range of furniture".

As reported, in May 2020, the official launch of the IKEA online store in Ukraine took place in parallel with pick-up points in the Kyiv shopping centers Auchan Rive Gauche and Metro Cash & Carry. In December 2020, the third pick-up point was opened in the Lavina Mall shopping center. In 2021, the first physical store was opened on the second floor of the Blockbuster Mall shopping center in Kyiv.

IKEA is a Dutch manufacturing and retail group founded in Sweden, one of the world's largest retail chains selling furniture and home goods. It is part of Ingka Group. IKEA (Inter IKEA Group) saw its retail sales fall by 5.3% to EUR 45.1 billion in the 2024 financial year ending August 31. The company opened 56 stores last year and operates a total of 400 stores of varying sizes and 174 planning and ordering points.

Tags: #ikea

MORE ABOUT

12:54 20.10.2022
IKEA provides EUR 1.7 mln to support local humanitarian projects in Ukraine

IKEA provides EUR 1.7 mln to support local humanitarian projects in Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

MFA: Intervision-2025 song contest organized by Russia is propaganda tool, means of whitewashing aggressive policies

Lubinets: Through negotiations channel with Russian ombudsman, one can learn about fate of Ukrainians in TOT, in Russia

Zelenskyy to visit Germany on May 28 – media

LATEST

Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for end to daily killings, destruction in Ukraine

MFA: Intervision-2025 song contest organized by Russia is propaganda tool, means of whitewashing aggressive policies

Zelenskyy congratulates people of Georgia on Independence Day

Last batch of F-16 fighters intended for Ukraine sent from the Netherlands

Zelenskyy awards soldiers of State Special Communications Service

Ombudsman tells about difficulties of issuing passports to pupils of Kyiv rehabilitation center evacuated to Germany

Business urges govt to postpone amendments to regulation of chemical substances

Latvia transfers another 1,500 drones to Ukraine - defense minister

AD
AD