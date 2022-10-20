IKEA provides EUR 1.7 mln to support local humanitarian projects in Ukraine

IKEA in South-Eastern Europe provided EUR 1.7 million to support local humanitarian projects in Ukraine, the company's press service has reported.

According to the press service, in general, 35,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) received assistance. This amount includes both financial donations and in-kind assistance.

Reality is constantly changing, the company sees the need for exceptional mobility, IKEA said. That is why IKEA decided to join forces with partner organizations that are currently implementing projects for immediate assistance in Ukraine. The company donated 145,000 goods, and also provided additional financial assistance to equip numerous accommodation centers, children's play areas and modular homes for Ukrainians who are looking for temporary housing, Deputy Market Manager at IKEA Ukraine Olha Ilchyshyna said.

In particular, in cooperation with the Danish Red Cross, IKEA has donated EUR 1.5 million to accommodation centers throughout Ukraine that provide shelter for 30,000 internally displaced persons (mainly women/families with children, the elderly and people with disabilities).

In addition, EUR 17,000 was directed to Kolping temporary accommodation and rehabilitation centers in Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia and Zakarpattia regions. In them, IDPs can also receive psychological support, legal advice and universal social protection.

IKEA supported the initiative of the balbek bureau RE:UKRAINE Housing, namely donated EUR 31,000 for the arrangement of modular houses in the Bucha district (Kyiv region). IDPs can stay there until it is safe to return home and their houses are reconstructed.

A total of EUR 63,000 to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society for food packages that were distributed to IDPs in Mykolaiv and Poltava.

Together with the Save the Children initiative, the company provided products for Ukrainians in accommodation centers for women and children in Chernivtsi, Dnipro and Vinnytsia for a total of EUR 172,000.

The company said that since the beginning of the war, the safety of its employees has been and remains the top priority. "We have guaranteed job stability for them, payroll for all (about 400) employees, and introduced a communication system to keep them up to date on work and general safety. IKEA has also established a Solidarity Fund to ensure a comfortable standard of living and funds the existence of the families of the company's employees.

Globally, various organizations associated with IKEA have donated a total of EUR 30 million.