Facts

12:54 20.10.2022

IKEA provides EUR 1.7 mln to support local humanitarian projects in Ukraine

2 min read
IKEA provides EUR 1.7 mln to support local humanitarian projects in Ukraine

IKEA in South-Eastern Europe provided EUR 1.7 million to support local humanitarian projects in Ukraine, the company's press service has reported.

According to the press service, in general, 35,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) received assistance. This amount includes both financial donations and in-kind assistance.

Reality is constantly changing, the company sees the need for exceptional mobility, IKEA said. That is why IKEA decided to join forces with partner organizations that are currently implementing projects for immediate assistance in Ukraine. The company donated 145,000 goods, and also provided additional financial assistance to equip numerous accommodation centers, children's play areas and modular homes for Ukrainians who are looking for temporary housing, Deputy Market Manager at IKEA Ukraine Olha Ilchyshyna said.

In particular, in cooperation with the Danish Red Cross, IKEA has donated EUR 1.5 million to accommodation centers throughout Ukraine that provide shelter for 30,000 internally displaced persons (mainly women/families with children, the elderly and people with disabilities).

In addition, EUR 17,000 was directed to Kolping temporary accommodation and rehabilitation centers in Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia and Zakarpattia regions. In them, IDPs can also receive psychological support, legal advice and universal social protection.

IKEA supported the initiative of the balbek bureau RE:UKRAINE Housing, namely donated EUR 31,000 for the arrangement of modular houses in the Bucha district (Kyiv region). IDPs can stay there until it is safe to return home and their houses are reconstructed.

A total of EUR 63,000 to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society for food packages that were distributed to IDPs in Mykolaiv and Poltava.

Together with the Save the Children initiative, the company provided products for Ukrainians in accommodation centers for women and children in Chernivtsi, Dnipro and Vinnytsia for a total of EUR 172,000.

The company said that since the beginning of the war, the safety of its employees has been and remains the top priority. "We have guaranteed job stability for them, payroll for all (about 400) employees, and introduced a communication system to keep them up to date on work and general safety. IKEA has also established a Solidarity Fund to ensure a comfortable standard of living and funds the existence of the families of the company's employees.

Globally, various organizations associated with IKEA have donated a total of EUR 30 million.

Tags: #ikea

MORE ABOUT

13:34 03.03.2022
IKEA pauses operations in Russia, Belarus

IKEA pauses operations in Russia, Belarus

12:17 02.10.2020
IKEA founds no evidence of using illegally harvested timber from Ukraine

IKEA founds no evidence of using illegally harvested timber from Ukraine

15:51 05.08.2020
The store is very important for our business concept, especially in the Ukrainian market –Leader of IKEA in Ukraine

The store is very important for our business concept, especially in the Ukrainian market –Leader of IKEA in Ukraine

16:25 30.06.2020
IKEA starts audit of wood suppliers in Ukraine

IKEA starts audit of wood suppliers in Ukraine

16:26 14.05.2020
IKEA launches online store with points of delivery in Ukraine

IKEA launches online store with points of delivery in Ukraine

12:05 24.09.2018
CEO of IKEA South-East Europe: We want our business to expand rapidly in Ukraine

CEO of IKEA South-East Europe: We want our business to expand rapidly in Ukraine

11:57 12.09.2018
IKEA to open first store in Ukraine in Ocean Mall in 2019

IKEA to open first store in Ukraine in Ocean Mall in 2019

11:51 12.09.2018
Poroshenko welcomes IKEA in Ukraine, waiting for arrival of Decathlon, large Arab agricultural investor

Poroshenko welcomes IKEA in Ukraine, waiting for arrival of Decathlon, large Arab agricultural investor

10:13 12.09.2018
Poroshenko to meet with IKEA executive director to discuss opening store in Ukraine

Poroshenko to meet with IKEA executive director to discuss opening store in Ukraine

16:35 10.05.2018
ZAMMLER logistics operator plans to attract IKEA as customer

ZAMMLER logistics operator plans to attract IKEA as customer

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky counts on creation of intl compensation mechanism for Ukraine for Russia's aggression

Threat of resumption of Russia’s offensive on northern front growing – AFU General Staff

Decrees on imposition of sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals published, among them are Putin's daughter, Roman Abramovich

EU imposes anti-Iranian sanctions for supply of drones to Russia

Zaluzhny: Our air, missile defense system works effectively due to professionalism of Ukrainian soldiers and military aid from partners

LATEST

Zelensky counts on creation of intl compensation mechanism for Ukraine for Russia's aggression

Nova Poshta plans to open 20 mobile branches for work in de-occupied territories

Steinmeier assures Zelensky of Germany's unwavering solidarity and support, incl. supply of modern equipment for Ukrainian air defense

Prometey grain trader sends over UAH 6 mln to AFU, humanitarian projects since start of war

Threat of resumption of Russia’s offensive on northern front growing – AFU General Staff

Decrees on imposition of sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals published, among them are Putin's daughter, Roman Abramovich

EU imposes anti-Iranian sanctions for supply of drones to Russia

Zaluzhny: Our air, missile defense system works effectively due to professionalism of Ukrainian soldiers and military aid from partners

Steinmeier, Zelensky to have phone conversation today

President of Switzerland arrives in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD