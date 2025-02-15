Interfax-Ukraine
11:09 15.02.2025

URCS introduces its work during war to delegation of International Federation of Red Cross, Red Crescent Societies

URCS introduces its work during war to delegation of International Federation of Red Cross, Red Crescent Societies
The delegation of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the leadership of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) discussed the main directions of work during the war.

"During the meeting, the main directions and results of the work of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society during the full-scale war in Ukraine and the key challenges that Ukraine is facing now were discussed," the URCS reported on Facebook.

The meeting was attended by President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Kate Forbes, President of the URCS Mykola Polischuk and Director General of the organization Maksym Dotsenko.

The leadership of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society spoke about the organization’s future plans and prospects for development, focusing on areas such as humanitarian response, recovery and rehabilitation.

"We are grateful to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies for their continued unwavering support. Together, we are working to ensure that our assistance reaches those who need it most, quickly and effectively," said Dotsenko.

 

