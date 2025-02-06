Yermak to hold meeting with Holocaust experts to discuss Russia's modern crimes against humanity

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has announced his intention to hold a meeting with representatives of the United States, Israel and Germany, who are working to preserve the memory of the Holocaust victims, to discuss the consequences of the crimes against humanity now committed by Russia.

"I talked to a former prisoner of the Bershad ghetto Roman Shvartsman. I thanked for his active work in preserving the memory of Nazi crimes against humanity. I separately noted the recent speech of Roman Shvartsman in the German Bundestag," Yermak said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

He recalled that Shvartsman compared the actions of modern Russia with Nazi crimes and called for international support for Ukraine.

"I offered to hold a joint meeting with representatives of the United States, Israel, Germany, who are working to preserve the memory of the victims of the Holocaust. In particular, to discuss the consequences of those crimes against humanity that Russia is committing against the Ukrainian people now," Yermak said.