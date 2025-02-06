Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:54 06.02.2025

In Jan, 66% of Russian equipment disabled as result of use of attack UAVs of various types – Syrsky

Photo: National Guard

In January, 66% of Russian equipment was disabled as a result of the work of attack UAVs of various types, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky reported following a meeting on the development of unmanned systems and electronic warfare.

"I emphasized the need to improve the interaction of UAV units with combined arms units. I heard reports on the results of the activities of brigades and battalions of unmanned systems. Thus, in January, 66% of Russian equipment was disabled as a result of the work of attack UAVs of various types," he wrote on Facebook.

The commander-in-chief reported that in general, during the reporting month, Ukrainian drones hit or destroyed 7% more targets than in December. The largest share of hits (49%) fell on FPV drones. The leaders in this area are the UAV units of the 46th Airmobile, 3rd Assault, and 80th Airborne Assault Brigades, Syrsky added.

Separately, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine heard reports on the state of affairs in acquiring the capabilities of the units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, in particular the reorganization of regiments into brigades, the build-up of the unmanned component in the mechanized brigades, as well as the latest models of electronic warfare systems and their compatibility with UAVs.

In addition, Syrsky paid special attention to the report of J2 (Ukrainian intelligence) on the formation of a new branch of the armed forces by the enemy - the unmanned systems forces of the Russian Armed Forces.

"We know about the enemy's plans and their specific plans, which provide for 210,000 servicemen of the UAV troops in 277 military units and subdivisions by 2030," he said, assuring that in the war the initiative in the direction of unmanned systems belongs to Ukraine.

According to him, the enemy recognizes the high efficiency of combat use of the UAV units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, does not stand still, adopts Ukrainian advanced experience, and scales up its work. "We are faced with corresponding tasks, including asymmetric ones. We will develop, improve, scale up achievements in the direction of UAVs. However, we must act not only with numbers, but also with skill," the commander-in-chief added.

