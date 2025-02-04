Trump invited Zelenskyy to inauguration

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

U.S. President Donald Trump invited President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to his inauguration.

"President Trump invited me to his inauguration. [...] It was simply not very appropriate for me to come," the head of state said in an interview with Piers Morgan on YouTube.

He also noted that the inauguration is "probably one of the most important days in the life of the American people, I think it was just not very appropriate for me to come."

"He [Trump] would not have had time for a personal meeting," Zelenskyy explained.