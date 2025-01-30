Thirty-seven out of 81 UAVs shot down at night, 39 locally lost

On the night of Thursday, January 30, the enemy attacked by 81 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"As of 09:00, the shooting down of 37 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of UAVs in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Odesa regions has been confirmed. Thirty-nine enemy imitation drones were lost locally (without negative consequences)," the Telegram channel said on Thursday.

It is noted that the enemy attacked from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation). The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Chernihiv region, Sumy region, Odesa and Poltava regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack. Industrial enterprises, private and apartment buildings, and vehicles were hit. An enemy attack UAV flew into a high-rise building in Sumy. There are dead people, special services are eliminating the consequences, and assistance is being provided to the victims.