Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:14 29.01.2025

There’re concrete details on formation of corps in AFU – Zelenskyy after Staff HQ meeting

1 min read
There’re concrete details on formation of corps in AFU – Zelenskyy after Staff HQ meeting

On Tuesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander's Staff Headquarters, among the issues that were considered was the formation of corps in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“The Commander-in-Chief’s report on the frontlines – Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, the operation in Kursk region. I held a meeting of the Staff. Among the issues on the agenda was the formation of corps in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There are concrete details on this matter,” Zelenskyy said in an evening video address.

The President stressed that Ukraine would continue to strengthen its army.

“We are scaling up combat brigades and the right army experience. The first established brigades will serve as a basis for other systemic steps; the modernization of the army system has no alternatives,” the President added.

In addition, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov reported on communication with partners.

Tags: #staff_hq

MORE ABOUT

10:12 02.04.2025
Zelenskyy holds Staff HQ meeting dedicated to staffing brigades

Zelenskyy holds Staff HQ meeting dedicated to staffing brigades

12:01 01.02.2025
Zelenskyy following Staff HQ meeting: We need more supplies of basic weapons

Zelenskyy following Staff HQ meeting: We need more supplies of basic weapons

16:25 11.11.2024
Zelenskyy on Staff HQ results: There're promising technology solutions to combat Russian guided aerial bombs

Zelenskyy on Staff HQ results: There're promising technology solutions to combat Russian guided aerial bombs

16:29 04.11.2024
Zelenskyy: Staff HQ considers development of new solutions against guided bombs, strengthening of air defense

Zelenskyy: Staff HQ considers development of new solutions against guided bombs, strengthening of air defense

18:47 09.08.2024
Staff HQ approves further action plan to strengthen Ukraine's air defense – Zelenskyy

Staff HQ approves further action plan to strengthen Ukraine's air defense – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

205 soldiers return to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has proven to be resilient economy – OECD Secretary-General

Former executives of Ukrainian oil company placed on Interpol wanted list over UAH 5.8 bln embezzlement – National Police

Air Force: 54 Shahed attack UAVs confirmed downed, 70 lost from location

Occupiers lose 1,430 people, 106 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

LATEST

EBRD and Ukrzaliznytsia announce tender to buy gas piston power plants with total capacity of 215 MW

Ukraine makes significant progress in fight against corruption – OECD Secretary General

Ukraine calls on all foreign states to refrain from participation of their military personnel in parade in Moscow on May 9 - MFA statement

205 soldiers return to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

AFU troops take part in UK parade to mark 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Europe

Bessent: Trump believes mineral deal with Ukraine to become additional leverage over Russian leadership

Ukraine has proven to be resilient economy – OECD Secretary-General

American Tetra Tech company will help train Ukrainian mine clearance specialists – Defense Ministry

Ukrainian Red Cross to train 3,000 emergency workers in first aid this year

Former executives of Ukrainian oil company placed on Interpol wanted list over UAH 5.8 bln embezzlement – National Police

AD
AD