There’re concrete details on formation of corps in AFU – Zelenskyy after Staff HQ meeting

On Tuesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander's Staff Headquarters, among the issues that were considered was the formation of corps in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“The Commander-in-Chief’s report on the frontlines – Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, the operation in Kursk region. I held a meeting of the Staff. Among the issues on the agenda was the formation of corps in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There are concrete details on this matter,” Zelenskyy said in an evening video address.

The President stressed that Ukraine would continue to strengthen its army.

“We are scaling up combat brigades and the right army experience. The first established brigades will serve as a basis for other systemic steps; the modernization of the army system has no alternatives,” the President added.

In addition, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov reported on communication with partners.