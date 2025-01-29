Fico chooses Moscow – Zelenskyy responds to accusations of Slovakian PM

Robert Fico chooses Moscow instead of America and other partners who can provide his country with gas on commercial terms, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy replied on Telegram to the attacks of the Slovak Prime Minister.

“American LNG must be paid for with money, but Russian gas comes at a cost not only of money but also of independence and sovereignty. Many in Europe … chosen to preserve their independence and sovereignty. But not Mr. Fico. He chooses Moscow over America and other partners who can supply his country with gas on commercial terms,” Zelenskyy said on X.

As reported, Prime Minister Fico called the President of Ukraine "the enemy of Slovakia" and at a meeting of the economic committee of the Slovak Parliament again threatened to block the decision to provide assistance to Ukraine.