Ukraine seeking to obtain THAAD or upgrade Patriot after Russia's attack with new missile – source

Ukraine is working on obtaining the U.S. THAAD system or upgrading the Patriot air defense system due to Russia's attack with a new experimental type of missile, a source in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) told Interfax-Ukraine.

"According to our data, the number of these new experimental missiles is very limited, " the source said.

At the same time, the AFU source believes that Russian's goal is to intimidate Ukrainians.

"All of their characteristics – both height and speed – are superior to conventional missiles," the source said.

According to the agency's interlocutor, negotiations are now underway with the United States to obtain the relevant systems.

Two options are being considered to shoot down the said missiles: either to upgrade the Patriot or to obtain the THAAD systems.