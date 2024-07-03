Economy

16:17 03.07.2024

Ukraine in talks to send natural gas from Azerbaijan to EU - Zelenskyy's interview with Bloomberg TV

1 min read
Ukraine in talks to send natural gas from Azerbaijan to EU - Zelenskyy's interview with Bloomberg TV

Ukraine is in talks to send natural gas from Azerbaijan to the European Union as it seeks to maintain its role as a transit country and help western neighbors ensure energy security, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

"Alternative steps are being considered now on how we can use the pipeline with another gas supplier, another country. Negotiations are under way. We don't want to extend the gas contract with the Russian Federation. We don't want them making money here," he said.

The head of state noted that the Ukrainian government officials are dealing with the issue, adding that a deal to replace Russian gas with Azeri supplies is "one of the proposals" currently being discussed.

