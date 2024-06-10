Enemy attacks on oil infrastructure facilities not to affect fuel market – A-95 director

Russian attacks on Ukrainian oil storage facilities and oil refining infrastructure facilities will not negatively affect the operation of the domestic fuel market.

"In operational terms, these attacks do not produce any results – there was and will be fuel. Today this is one of the few points of support," Director of the A-95 consulting company Serhiy Kuyun said on his Facebook page on Monday.

According to him, since 2022, oil depots in Ukraine have hardly been used, except as overpasses for transhipment from railways to fuel tankers.

"There are some dead residues, as well as vapours of well-burning petroleum products. Therefore, it looks impressive. Even if it was burned somewhere, the impact on the market is zero. New ones arrive immediately," the expert said.

As he noted, a feature of the fuel market is its decentralization in the form of thousands of gas stations, fuel trucks, tanks and terminals, as well as many transport supply routes across the border.

"This is not the electric power industry with its huge facilities (read targets). Despite large-scale attacks, the market functions like clockwork, moreover, we have a permanent surplus of all brands of fuel," Kuyun said.

According to him, the Russians, starting in 2022, have attacked over 50 oil storage facilities and oil refining facilities throughout the country, up to ten of which this year.

"From a professional point of view, the strategy of the Russians is unclear to me. I do not rule out that after the collapse of our energy sector, they are getting rich with the idea of ​​​​neutralizing the fuel market as a power source for the same generators. However, they have been bombing oil depots for two years, but there is no result. And most importantly, there will be no results," the expert said.