Ukrenergo to attract loan from KfW for reconstruction of substation in Lviv region

NPC Ukrenergo will attract EUR 30.4 million in a loan from the German state bank KfW as part of the Improvement of the Efficiency of Electricity Transmission IV (integration of the Ukrainian Integrated Power System into the European grid) project.

The National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC), at a meeting on Friday, decided to approve an agreement on the repayment of debt to the state for the fulfillment of guarantee obligations under the Guarantee Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and KfW for this project between the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Energy, NEURC itself and Ukrenergo.