Economy

19:21 07.06.2024

Ukrenergo to attract loan from KfW for reconstruction of substation in Lviv region

1 min read
Ukrenergo to attract loan from KfW for reconstruction of substation in Lviv region

NPC Ukrenergo will attract EUR 30.4 million in a loan from the German state bank KfW as part of the Improvement of the Efficiency of Electricity Transmission IV (integration of the Ukrainian Integrated Power System into the European grid) project.

The National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC), at a meeting on Friday, decided to approve an agreement on the repayment of debt to the state for the fulfillment of guarantee obligations under the Guarantee Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and KfW for this project between the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Energy, NEURC itself and Ukrenergo.

Tags: #electricity #energy

MORE ABOUT

09:22 07.06.2024
Electricity limits increased in Kyiv – Yasno

Electricity limits increased in Kyiv – Yasno

20:15 05.06.2024
In Ukraine, by end of 2024 it is possible to install up to 500 MW of solar power plants - Solar Energy Association's chairman

In Ukraine, by end of 2024 it is possible to install up to 500 MW of solar power plants - Solar Energy Association's chairman

00:25 05.06.2024
We invite you to join KIEF TALKS on topic “Ukrainian Energy Industry - 2024: How to Survive Summer and Prepare for Winter?”

We invite you to join KIEF TALKS on topic “Ukrainian Energy Industry - 2024: How to Survive Summer and Prepare for Winter?”

20:39 04.06.2024
Protection, restoration of energy must be given total attention of all responsible officials

Protection, restoration of energy must be given total attention of all responsible officials

15:14 04.06.2024
Shmyhal: Saving electricity will be part of our daily lives in coming years

Shmyhal: Saving electricity will be part of our daily lives in coming years

13:57 03.06.2024
No relation between electricity export and power outages – EIR Center

No relation between electricity export and power outages – EIR Center

11:44 01.06.2024
Russia attacks power facilities in five regions, changes in restriction of electricity supply possible – Energy Ministry

Russia attacks power facilities in five regions, changes in restriction of electricity supply possible – Energy Ministry

19:19 31.05.2024
Ukrenergo warns of likely return to electricity restrictions due to possible shortage

Ukrenergo warns of likely return to electricity restrictions due to possible shortage

17:51 31.05.2024
Govt sets electricity tariff for households at UAH 4.32 per kWh from June 1 – official

Govt sets electricity tariff for households at UAH 4.32 per kWh from June 1 – official

21:02 30.05.2024
Ukrenergo doesn't predict power outages for fourth day in row

Ukrenergo doesn't predict power outages for fourth day in row

AD

HOT NEWS

NBU links 41% increase in net demand for non-cash FX currency in May to increase in budget expenditures

Top management of financial institutions weakens optimism in assessing current state of financial sector - NBU

IMF, Ukraine reach agreement at staff level on fourth revision of EFF program

Govt sets electricity tariff for households at UAH 4.32 per kWh from June 1 – official

Decision to increase electricity tariffs for population to be made within week – Minister

LATEST

Ukrainian govt not discussing issue of raising taxes – PM

Talk about 2025 state budget deficit premature; Finance Ministry looking for extra internal sources of defense financing - minister

Inzhur investment fund plans to attract up to 10,000 investors for privatization of Hotel Ukraina

Restaurant attendance, takeout growing in Kyiv amid blackouts – expert

NBU links 41% increase in net demand for non-cash FX currency in May to increase in budget expenditures

Biosphere sells its diaper production capacity, predicting decline in birth rate in Ukraine

Situation in energy system to be difficult this week – head of Ukrenergo

Rada adopts at first reading bill on gradual increase in excise tax on motor fuel

Recovery projects in Ukraine should include second phase taking into account ESG criteria – Querner

Olena Shvets appointed head of Arricano retail space department

AD
AD
AD
AD