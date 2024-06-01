Economy

16:22 01.06.2024

IMF, Ukraine reach agreement at staff level on fourth revision of EFF program

1 min read
IMF, Ukraine reach agreement at staff level on fourth revision of EFF program

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff and the Ukrainian authorities have reached staff-level agreement (SLA) on the fourth review of the 4-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement, subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, Ukraine would have access to about US$2.2 billion (SDR 1,669.82 million).

“The International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff and the Ukrainian authorities have reached staff-level agreement (SLA) on the fourth review of the 4-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement. All quantitative performance criteria were met, and structural benchmarks for the review were either met or implemented with a short delay,” a press release posted by the Foundation on Friday evening reads.

According to it, agreements were also reached on an updated set of economic and financial policy measures to maintain macroeconomic stability and promote economic reforms.

Tags: #imf #eff

MORE ABOUT

12:22 27.05.2024
IMF mission, Ukrainian authorities start discussions on fourth review of EFF Arrangement

IMF mission, Ukrainian authorities start discussions on fourth review of EFF Arrangement

16:47 21.05.2024
Ukraine meets all structural benchmarks before IMF mission expected late May for fourth EFF Arrangement review – Deputy Minister of Finance

Ukraine meets all structural benchmarks before IMF mission expected late May for fourth EFF Arrangement review – Deputy Minister of Finance

09:28 16.04.2024
Ukraine's Finance Minister holds number of meetings within World Bank-IMF Spring Meetings in Washington

Ukraine's Finance Minister holds number of meetings within World Bank-IMF Spring Meetings in Washington

20:08 12.04.2024
Participants in IMF and World Bank spring meetings to discuss support for Ukraine

Participants in IMF and World Bank spring meetings to discuss support for Ukraine

20:17 26.03.2024
Updated memo on EFF with IMF contains 13 steps to deepen infrastructure of financial markets and supervision

Updated memo on EFF with IMF contains 13 steps to deepen infrastructure of financial markets and supervision

12:44 26.03.2024
Ukraine receives $880 mln from IMF - Shmyhal

Ukraine receives $880 mln from IMF - Shmyhal

15:02 23.03.2024
In updated EFF arrangement with IMF, Ukraine manages to postpone deadlines of three benchmarks, do without new ones - memo

In updated EFF arrangement with IMF, Ukraine manages to postpone deadlines of three benchmarks, do without new ones - memo

11:40 22.03.2024
IMF approves allocation of fourth tranche of $880 mln to Ukraine under EFF program

IMF approves allocation of fourth tranche of $880 mln to Ukraine under EFF program

14:26 14.03.2024
NBU expects IMF decision on EFF fourth tranche in one week, $10 bln in overall external financing in March-April

NBU expects IMF decision on EFF fourth tranche in one week, $10 bln in overall external financing in March-April

19:29 26.02.2024
NBU has final say in allowing companies to pay eurobonds from Ukraine

NBU has final say in allowing companies to pay eurobonds from Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Govt sets electricity tariff for households at UAH 4.32 per kWh from June 1 – official

Decision to increase electricity tariffs for population to be made within week – Minister

Ukrenergo receives emergency assistance for 15 hours straight on Thursday

IMF team arrives in Ukraine before start of mission to review EFF Arrangement on May 27 in Warsaw

Electricity restrictions in Ukraine on Wed to begin at 19:00 instead of 20:00 – regional power companies

LATEST

Dormitary for IDPs in Chortkiv reconstructed with support of EU, NEFCO for EUR 1.96 mln

Ukrenergo warns of likely return to electricity restrictions due to possible shortage

Govt agrees on creation of industrial parks Tiachiv in Zakarpattia region, Smila in Cherkasy region

Govt sets electricity tariff for households at UAH 4.32 per kWh from June 1 – official

Chernivtsi administration to compensate entrepreneurs for part of ECA payment, part of bank commission when receiving investment loan

Thanks to solar generation, return of two NPP units from maintenance, planned power outages not applied for several days, but saving necessary – PM

Ukrnafta increases daily flow rate of one of its wells by 25 times thanks to hydraulic fracturing

Bill on establishing rent for land taking into account standard monetary value registered in Rada

Share of business sales in JYSK network in Ukraine exceeds 6% in May 2024

Ports of Big Odesa send 10 container ships for export – USPA

AD
AD
AD
AD