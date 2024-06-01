IMF, Ukraine reach agreement at staff level on fourth revision of EFF program

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff and the Ukrainian authorities have reached staff-level agreement (SLA) on the fourth review of the 4-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement, subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, Ukraine would have access to about US$2.2 billion (SDR 1,669.82 million).

“The International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff and the Ukrainian authorities have reached staff-level agreement (SLA) on the fourth review of the 4-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement. All quantitative performance criteria were met, and structural benchmarks for the review were either met or implemented with a short delay,” a press release posted by the Foundation on Friday evening reads.

According to it, agreements were also reached on an updated set of economic and financial policy measures to maintain macroeconomic stability and promote economic reforms.