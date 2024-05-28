Economy

20:52 28.05.2024

Ports of Big Odesa send 10 container ships for export – USPA

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/uspa.gov.ua

The Administration of Ukrainian Sea Ports is working on expanding and restoring the pre-war cargo nomenclature. In particular, it has accepted and dispatched 10 container ships from the ports of Greater Odessa, announced Yuriy Lytvyn, the head of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA).

"From the dynamics that we see and feel now, 2024 will definitely become absolutely record-breaking and will reach the average pre-war level. It will be more than 100 million tonnes. Again, under favorable safe conditions," he said at the Grain Storage Forum conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to Lytvyn, the USPA is currently working on expanding and restoring the pre-war cargo nomenclature and further development.

"As of today, 10 container ships have entered and exited the ports of Greater Odessa, and this trend is growing," said the head of the USPA.

As reported, Ukrainian seaports exported 10% more grain in eight months of operation of the Black Sea Grain Corridor than in a year of operation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

