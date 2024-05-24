Economy

09:55 24.05.2024

International Fund for Ukraine announces purchase of EUR 175 mln worth of equipment for Ukrainian forces

2 min read
International Fund for Ukraine announces purchase of EUR 175 mln worth of equipment for Ukrainian forces

The International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) has announced a new support package in the amount of EUR 175 million (about GBP 150 million) to strengthen Ukraine's military potential.

"Ukraine needs more resources for air defense and protection of the Black Sea. Therefore, the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) announced the purchase of equipment in the amount of EUR 175 million, co-financed by the Netherlands,” Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on the social network X.

In turn, the Swedish government's website reports that Sweden, IFU's partner, allocates more than 950 million Swedish kronor to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and parts of a little more than 1 billion kronor to strengthen maritime capabilities.

The Norwegian government also announced that Norway, together with other countries, will finance the aid package.

"The support is aimed at air defense and naval capabilities such as radars, anti-drone systems and small boats," the message reads.

IFU is a UK-led fund that collects financial support from partner countries for the purchase of priority equipment for fast delivery to Ukraine. To date, the fund's size is more than GBP 900 million, which were collected from the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Iceland, Australia and New Zealand.

Tags: #support #ukraine #fund

MORE ABOUT

20:49 23.05.2024
UN condemns Russian shelling of Kharkiv region: Lives of civilians must be protected even during war

UN condemns Russian shelling of Kharkiv region: Lives of civilians must be protected even during war

19:32 22.05.2024
Sweden to create three-year military support program for Ukraine worth EUR 6.5 bln

Sweden to create three-year military support program for Ukraine worth EUR 6.5 bln

14:24 22.05.2024
Kazakhstan receives digital copies of unique ancient Kipchak books from Ukraine

Kazakhstan receives digital copies of unique ancient Kipchak books from Ukraine

13:46 21.05.2024
EU agrees on plan to use proceeds from Russian frozen assets to help Ukraine

EU agrees on plan to use proceeds from Russian frozen assets to help Ukraine

11:03 21.05.2024
In Ukraine, need for humanitarian aid increasing due to war, but its volumes decreasing – UN

In Ukraine, need for humanitarian aid increasing due to war, but its volumes decreasing – UN

10:46 21.05.2024
EU structures seek to begin talks on Ukraine's accession to union on June 25 – media

EU structures seek to begin talks on Ukraine's accession to union on June 25 – media

10:18 20.05.2024
UK transfers 80 air defense missiles, more than 1 mln rounds of ammunition, drones and mine clearance systems to Ukraine – Defense Ministry

UK transfers 80 air defense missiles, more than 1 mln rounds of ammunition, drones and mine clearance systems to Ukraine – Defense Ministry

11:22 18.05.2024
Ukraine and allies often have different views on ending war - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and allies often have different views on ending war - Zelenskyy

18:41 17.05.2024
Joint projects between Taiwan and the Czech Republic to help Ukrainians are unique – representative of Czech govt

Joint projects between Taiwan and the Czech Republic to help Ukrainians are unique – representative of Czech govt

14:06 16.05.2024
Head of NATO Military Committee: Ukraine demonstrates capability to achieve unprecedented success on battlefield, but needs our help

Head of NATO Military Committee: Ukraine demonstrates capability to achieve unprecedented success on battlefield, but needs our help

AD

HOT NEWS

Decision to increase electricity tariffs for population to be made within week – Minister

Ukrenergo receives emergency assistance for 15 hours straight on Thursday

IMF team arrives in Ukraine before start of mission to review EFF Arrangement on May 27 in Warsaw

Electricity restrictions in Ukraine on Wed to begin at 19:00 instead of 20:00 – regional power companies

Ukraine meets all structural benchmarks before IMF mission expected late May for fourth EFF Arrangement review – Deputy Minister of Finance

LATEST

Decision to increase electricity tariffs for population to be made within week – Minister

Ukrenergo receives emergency assistance for 15 hours straight on Thursday

AMCU fines Transoilgaz, Karpatynaftotrade for total of UAH 680,000

Ukrnafta increases field production rate by 17% through use of new technology

Ukraine exports via Solidarity Lanes since 2022 exceeds 136 mln tonnes of goods, imports 52 mln tonnes

IMF team arrives in Ukraine before start of mission to review EFF Arrangement on May 27 in Warsaw

Verkhovna Rada adopts law on moratorium on bankruptcy of state-owned critical infrastructure facilities

Rada adopts in general bill on protection of land share owners

Ukraine grain exports vital to global food security

Electricity restrictions in Ukraine on Wed to begin at 19:00 instead of 20:00 – regional power companies

AD
AD
AD
AD