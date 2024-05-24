International Fund for Ukraine announces purchase of EUR 175 mln worth of equipment for Ukrainian forces

The International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) has announced a new support package in the amount of EUR 175 million (about GBP 150 million) to strengthen Ukraine's military potential.

"Ukraine needs more resources for air defense and protection of the Black Sea. Therefore, the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) announced the purchase of equipment in the amount of EUR 175 million, co-financed by the Netherlands,” Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on the social network X.

In turn, the Swedish government's website reports that Sweden, IFU's partner, allocates more than 950 million Swedish kronor to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and parts of a little more than 1 billion kronor to strengthen maritime capabilities.

The Norwegian government also announced that Norway, together with other countries, will finance the aid package.

"The support is aimed at air defense and naval capabilities such as radars, anti-drone systems and small boats," the message reads.

IFU is a UK-led fund that collects financial support from partner countries for the purchase of priority equipment for fast delivery to Ukraine. To date, the fund's size is more than GBP 900 million, which were collected from the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Iceland, Australia and New Zealand.