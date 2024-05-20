Poland can expand agricultural ports and grain terminals to increase transit of Ukrainian grain

Grain transit through Poland from January to May decreased significantly due to the loss of current sales markets in Europe and beyond, as well as a change in the sales vector of Ukrainian grain, which is 90% carried through the Black Sea Canal and Romania, said Polish Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz at a meeting with representatives of the national farmers' protest on Friday.

“From January to May, transit (of grain through Poland) halved,” Polish Minister of Agriculture Czeslaw Siekierski informed the meeting participants, according to the official website of the Polish Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the deputy prime minister, one of the reasons for the problems in the grain market is Poland’s loss of current sales markets in Europe and beyond.

“More than 90% of grain transit from Ukraine is carried out through the Black Sea Canal and Romania,” Kosiniak-Kamysz noted.

He also expressed support for the idea of expanding agricultural ports and grain terminals, while announcing the government's decision to unblock the waterway to the port in Elbląg.

He said the European Union's decision on Ukraine's access to the community market is the last possible solution in the current formula.

“The dialogue between the European Union and Ukraine should last for many years, just like our accession negotiations,” he is confident.

At the same time, the deputy prime minister spoke in favor of significantly strengthening border controls to prevent the import into Poland of products that do not meet high European standards.