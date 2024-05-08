Economy

17:42 08.05.2024

Ukrenergo will limit industrial consumers, businesses from 18:00 to 23:00, emergency shutdowns for public possible

Ukrenergo will limit industrial consumers, businesses from 18:00 to 23:00, emergency shutdowns for public possible

The dispatch center of Ukrenergo on Wednesday was forced to limit the power supply to industry and business from 18:00 to 23:00, the company reported.

“The volume of restrictions will be distributed evenly among all regions. The reason for the restrictions is the shortage of electricity caused by the massive missile and drone attack of the Russians on energy facilities,” the system operator noted.

The company also warned of possible shutdowns of household consumers in the event of an increase in energy consumption.

“ATTENTION! If consumption continues to grow in the evening, Ukrenergo will be forced to take an extreme measure to balance the energy system - apply emergency shutdowns for household consumers throughout Ukraine,” it emphasized and called on the population to consume electricity sparingly from 18:00 to 23:00 to avoid blackouts.

