Ukrainian, Polish agricultural associations to continue talks this week – Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry

This week, the Ukrainian and Polish agricultural associations will continue talks on the transit of grain and other products as well as unblocking the border, First Deputy Agrarian Policy and Food Minister of Ukraine Taras Vysotsky has said on the national telethon on Monday.

"It is very important that the associations in various sectors have established contact and will continue meetings this week in order to clearly agree on the parameters [for the export and transit of Ukrainian agricultural products]. Everyone understood [at the meeting between Ukraine and Poland last week] that interaction, cooperation and agreements will finally bring the best result," he said.

According to Vysotsky, a meeting of the Polish and Ukrainian sides is planned in an expanded format in the first two weeks of April. Farmers of the two countries will look for ways to interact. It is expected that this may also become the basis for agreements at the interstate level. Agricultural associations will work on each segment whose representatives attended the negotiations, in particular, they will talk about raspberries, juice, honey, eggs, grain, and poultry.

"There is cautious optimism about this, which allows us to hope that after several more meetings to fix the final parameters, we will finally be able to solve this problem," the official said.

He also said that the issue of Ukrainian grain transit is raised at all international meetings.

"Ukraine insists that transit must be accessible without stops and blockades," Vysotsky said.