Economy

20:05 12.07.2023

Ukraine in 10 years will be able to increase processing up to 50% of harvest, produce up to 200 mln tonnes of agricultural goods/year - Agrarian Ministry

2 min read
Ukraine in 10 years will be able to increase processing up to 50% of harvest, produce up to 200 mln tonnes of agricultural goods/year - Agrarian Ministry

In 10 years after the end of the war, Ukraine will be able to increase agricultural production to 200 million tonnes and feed 600 million people on the planet annually, but for this it is necessary to have all 32 million hectares of land in cultivation, said First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Taras Vysotsky, presenting the strategy for the development of the Ukrainian agro-industrial complex.

"Our goals are to provide 600 million people on the planet with food, develop an import substitution policy and consume up to 90% of our own agricultural products, increase competition in the processing sector and, accordingly, process 50% of the crop, develop the biomethane market, receive an investment portfolio of $57 million, which absolutely real. But for this we need a different starting point," he said at the conference "From vision to the future of Ukraine: beginning of a permanent dialogue between state and business" held in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He stressed that many countries are experiencing food shortages, while we are talking about 350 million people and the world's population continues to increase. At the same time, climatic conditions are not changing for the better for the agricultural sector. At the same time, the agricultural potential of Ukraine is significant and can grow, the deputy minister noted. However, in order to increase the production of agricultural products, Ukraine needs to focus on the automation and digitalization of all agricultural processes, Vysotsky believes.

Tags: #strategy #agrarian_policy

MORE ABOUT

20:45 22.06.2023
Strategy for Ukraine's agro-industrial complex development for 10 years aimed at increasing harvest to 150 mln tonnes, vertical integration

Strategy for Ukraine's agro-industrial complex development for 10 years aimed at increasing harvest to 150 mln tonnes, vertical integration

20:42 27.04.2023
Goal of National Revenue Strategy is to reduce external dependence of Ukraine – Finance Minister

Goal of National Revenue Strategy is to reduce external dependence of Ukraine – Finance Minister

20:40 30.12.2022
Zelensky: We have clear electricity generation, supply strategy

Zelensky: We have clear electricity generation, supply strategy

15:49 29.09.2021
Cabinet approves action plan to implement strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

Cabinet approves action plan to implement strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

18:14 15.09.2021
Cabinet approves Information Security Strategy of Ukraine

Cabinet approves Information Security Strategy of Ukraine

17:21 11.08.2021
Zelensky approves Communication Strategy on Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration until 2025

Zelensky approves Communication Strategy on Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration until 2025

16:38 03.08.2021
Presentation of long-term development strategy for Odesa to take place in Sept 2021

Presentation of long-term development strategy for Odesa to take place in Sept 2021

09:05 26.03.2021
Kyiv's new military security strategy envisages possibility of Russia's starting all-out war against Ukraine, European countries

Kyiv's new military security strategy envisages possibility of Russia's starting all-out war against Ukraine, European countries

19:57 24.03.2021
Zelensky approves National Human Rights Strategy

Zelensky approves National Human Rights Strategy

16:33 24.03.2021
Zelensky approves strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

Zelensky approves strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz Ukrainy completes Q1 2023 with net profit of UAH 7.7 bln – company

Inflation in Ukraine up to 0.8% in June, down to 12.8% in annual terms – statistics

Zaporizhia NPP loses off-site power supply from 750 kV high-voltage line

Ukraine receives $890 mln of second tranche of IMF EFF loan

Rada abolishes 2% single tax from Aug 1

LATEST

'Green' metallurgy is chance for Ukraine to properly integrate into EU economy - Metinvest CEO

Co-owner of Nova Poshta estimates its value of over EUR 1 bln

Nova Poshta creates NovaPost Europe to expand, create 2nd largest parcel locker network in Europe – co-owner

Naftogaz Ukrainy completes Q1 2023 with net profit of UAH 7.7 bln – company

Ukrainian meat producers intend to return to Chinese market – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Nova Poshta launches delivery to 2,700 partner parcel terminals, pickup points in Czech Republic

Metinvest activating issues of compensation by Russia for damages in Donetsk and Luhansk regions - CEO

Non-disclosure of info about places of repairs, location of suppliers in wartime justified - Kyivteploenergo

Zhytomyr to launch bio-CHPP on RDF on site of local incineration plant - deputy mayor

Inflation in Ukraine up to 0.8% in June, down to 12.8% in annual terms – statistics

AD
AD
AD
AD