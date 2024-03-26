Economy

All generation facilities damaged as result of Russian attack to be returned to operation – head of Ukrenergo

All power plants damaged as a result of the Russian attack on the Ukrainian power system on March 22, including Kharkiv CHPP-5, must be returned to operation, Volodymyr Kudrytsky, Board Chairman of NPC Ukrenergo, has said.

"All power plants attacked on March 22 will definitely be returned. I don't want to name the timing of their return, in particular, CHPP-5 in Kharkiv, so as not to give the enemy information," he said at a briefing at the Kharkiv media center on Tuesday.

At the same time, Kudrytsky noted that own generation is extremely important and ensures the energy security of cities such as Kharkiv, Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, and Odesa, since they are large consumers of electricity.

"I think it will take months, not years, to restore these facilities. And we will restore them in an intensified mode. Such restoration will involve improving and strengthening engineering protection solutions," the head of Ukrenergo said.

He pointed out that Kharkiv region has not yet experienced such attacks as on March 22, but comprehensive measures to protect facilities and preparation for various possible scenarios in war conditions helped significantly reduce the time required to restore power supply.

As reported, as a result of the attack by Russian troops on the power system of Ukraine, which has already been called the largest since the beginning of the war, Kharkiv CHPP-5 lost its main heat and electricity production capacity and stopped work.

