Electricity consumption growing rapidly, threatens with technological disruptions in energy system - Ukrenergo

The dispatcher center of Ukrenergo has recorded a very rapid increase in consumption since mid-Monday and calls for economical consumption of electricity.

“Already during lunch hours, between 13:00 and 14:00, the level of electricity consumption exceeded the corresponding figure for the previous working day, Friday, January 5, by 13.4%,” the system operator reported on the Telegram channel.

It cites the start of the working week and significant cooling in all regions of Ukraine as the reason for the increase in consumption. In addition, in the southern region, power supply to consumers who were de-energized due to bad weather is gradually being restored.

Ukrenergo explained that such a rapid increase in consumption creates a significant additional load on power plants still recovering from massive missile attacks last winter, and could threaten technological disruptions.

In order to help the energy system operate in difficult conditions, Ukrenergo calls for following simple rules for the rational use of electrical appliances during the day: turn off the “extra” lights in the premises, as well as air conditioners and heaters; if the air temperature is comfortable, do not turn on several powerful appliances at once at home, at work during lunch break - a kettle and a microwave together, remove the chargers from the sockets if they have already charged the gadgets.

“Remember that each of us can help the energy system operate in a balanced manner,” it emphasized.

As reported, in Odesa region on Monday morning due to bad weather, 225 settlements were without power, in Mykolaiv region - 62. Later, DTEK reported that it managed to restore power to 22,500 consumers in Odesa region.