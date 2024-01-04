IAEA's denial of access to reactor halls of ZNPP is attempt by Russian occupiers to hide real situation at NPP – Energoatom head

The fact that experts from the monitoring mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were not granted access into reactor halls of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) occupied by Russian aggressors, where the reactor cores and spent nuclear fuel are located, may be an attempt to hide the real situation at the plant, the President of National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom Petro Kotin believes.

According to him, who was quoted in a report from Energoatom on its Telegram channel on Thursday, the only legitimate operator of the Zaporizhia NPP, Europe's largest nuclear facility, is Energoatom, so only returning the plant to the full control of Ukraine can ensure its nuclear and radiation safety.

"The only way out is complete demilitarization, de-occupation of the Zaporizhia NPP and adjacent territories. This is a key prerequisite for restoring not only nuclear safety, but also respect for international law," the head of Energoatom said.