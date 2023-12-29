IMF in Ukraine focused on supporting state's social obligations, not on military sphere – rep of Fund

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is focused on supporting the work of the Ukrainian state and its social obligations, rather than on the military sphere, Alfred Kammer, director of the IMF's European Department, said in an interview with Voice of America on December 28.

"We support and monitor the budget as a whole, not individual expenditures, and we and donors are helping the government of Ukraine to fulfill its basic functions during the war, such as protecting vulnerable people, paying salaries, pensions, paying for education, etc. This is what the $122 billion funding programme is aimed at," Kammer said.

Voice of America reports that if there are additional fiscal costs due to the war, Kammer says better management and, in particular, the National Revenue Strategy, which the government approved on December 28 under the terms of the IMF program, should help generate additional revenues.

"I always emphasize very clearly that we expect domestic revenues to be generated. Strengthening the economy, structural reforms that support economic activity, better governance will generate additional tax revenues," Kammer said.