European Council to hold extraordinary summit on EUR 50 bln for Ukraine in Jan-Feb, European Commission to work on alternative decision

The European Council will hold an extraordinary summit at the end of January or at the beginning of February to revise the EU budget and extend the financing for Ukraine in the amount of EUR 50 billion until 2027, the specific date is yet to be determined. Meanwhile, the European Commission will be working on an alternative decision on the issue, President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said at a press conference in Brussels on Friday.

Michel said that the date of the extraordinary summit, which is due at the beginning of the next year, is yet to be determined, adding that it will be held at the end of January or at the beginning of February.

In turn, von der Leyen said that the European Commission is working very hard to ensure that all 27 member states of the European Union vote in favor of the budget decisions. She also said that it is necessary to work on potential alternatives in order to make a quick decision if the EU member states do not reach a unanimous agreement.

The President of the European Commission did not specify what alternative decisions could be made on the issue of extending the financing for Ukraine.