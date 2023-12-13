Economy

16:25 13.12.2023

Norway to strengthen financial assistance to Ukraine – Støre

1 min read
Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre has expressed hope that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy would leave Oslo with a strong feeling of support from Norway, the Norwegian parliament, and Norwegian colleagues.

The Norwegian government has a bipartisan support, a five-year-long assistance package for Ukraine's defense, economy, and restoration efforts, he said at a press briefing in Oslo on Wednesday, following a meeting with Zelenskyy. Støre also recalled that this morning Ukraine was attacked by Russian missiles and it needs support to defend itself. The Prime Minister also announced Norway's package of extra assistance to Ukraine.

Norway allocated $1 billion in 2023 for Ukraine to pay wages to nurses, doctors, teachers and other workers, he said, adding that Norway is strengthening its financial and humanitarian assistance by almost $800 million for this year.

Støre also said that Norway is trying to reinforce the protection of Ukraine's critical infrastructure by providing additional air defense and increases its co-financing with European partners for the defense industry to produce more ammunition for the Ukrainian army.

Tags: #ukraine #norway

