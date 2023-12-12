This year Energoatom to cover entire volume of tariff compensation of UAH 121 bln for households – company head

National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom will fully fulfill its obligations to provide affordable electricity to households (under public service obligations (PSOs) by the end of the year, the volume of which in 2023 will be UAH 121 billion, company president Petro Kotin has said.

"As for us, we are fully repaying the volume of PSO for this year. We have already paid UAH 113 billion, and we will cover a total of UAH 121 billion," he said during the national telethon on Monday evening.

At the same time, he said that this year, it was possible to repay a fifth of the PSO debt that arose last year and reached UAH 21 billion.

"Moreover, we paid off UAH 4 billion of debts for the previous year, which began to accumulate after the shutdown of the Zaporizhia NPP in September," the head of Energoatom added.

Regarding the PSO, Kotin explained that its payment by Energoatom allows the tariff for households to be kept at the level of UAH 2.64 per kWh, which is significantly lower than the market price. At the same time, he said that in this way the company devotes a significant part of its income to these purposes.

As reported, Energoatom previously reported that to fully repay debts under the PSOs for the past year, it is necessary to look for appropriate solutions, since the company has no sources for its closure. According to its data, PSO expenses account for 64% of net income.