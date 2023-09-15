Govt approves draft state budget for 2024 - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft law on the state budget of Ukraine for 2024 with the general fund’s own revenues of UAH 1.560 trillion, and general fund expenses - UAH 3.108 trillion, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"The key emphasis of this project is the defense and security of our country. We are directing more than half of all budget resources – UAH 1.685 trillion. This amount is UAH 113 billion more than this year. There will be even more weapons and equipment. More drones, ammunition, missiles. Just like this year, every kopeck of taxes from citizens and businesses will go to support our security and defense forces," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

According to the prime minister, the second priority is the social sphere, budget expenditures for which will amount to UAH 469 billion, which is UAH 25 billion more than this year.

“The third priority is medicine and education. We allocate UAH 179 billion for the education sector, which is UAH 23 billion more than this year. For medicine – UAH 202 billion, which is UAH 24 billion more than 2023 expenses,” he said.

According to Shmyhal, the fourth priority is to support veterans: expenses under this program will double - from UAH 6.8 billion in 2023 to UAH 14.3 billion in 2024.

“The fifth priority is the restoration of our economy. No tax increases are expected. The government continues preferential lending programs, a program of non-repayable grants - work, support for Ukrainian startups. We are also launching new programs for industrial parks, the implementation of investment projects, to support Ukrainian manufacturers,” he concluded.