Nova Poshta launches targeted pickup service in Lithuania

The Nova Poshta group of companies has launched in Lithuania the opportunity to call a courier to the address to send documents and parcels up to 30 kg to Ukraine, the press service of the group reported on Thursday.

According to the release, the courier can be called to any address throughout Lithuania: even where there are no Nova Poshta branches yet.

It is indicated that the call costs EUR3.5 to the cost of delivery to Ukraine, however, until August 13, a 30% discount is given for delivery from Lithuania to Ukraine.

To call a courier in Lithuania, you need to independently prepare the package for shipment, fill in an application for calling a courier on the website, application or business account, pay for the order and hand it over to the courier in a closed form.

Nova Poshta reminds that sending a parcel from Lithuania is subject to the collection of customs duty and 21% VAT if the value of the parcel exceeds EUR45. Therefore, in the application, you must fill in the contents of the shipment, the declared or market value of each item. If the actual value differs from the declared value, the customs service may re-evaluate and charge additional customs payments to the recipient.

As reported, Nova Poshta opened the first Nova Poshta branch in Lithuania on March 20 this year. Outside of Ukraine, the group is also already operating in Poland, the Czech Republic, Moldova, Romania, and Germany.

At the beginning of July, the Nova Poshta network included more than 10,000 branches and over 14,000 post offices.

According to Standard-Rating, the revenue of Nova Poshta in the first quarter of 2023 increased by 2.1 times - up to UAH 8.083 billion, EBITDA - by almost 4.4 times, up to UAH 1.308 billion, and net profit - almost 8 times, up to UAH 1.055 billion.