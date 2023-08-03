Economy

14:53 03.08.2023

Nova Poshta launches targeted pickup service in Lithuania

2 min read
Nova Poshta launches targeted pickup service in Lithuania

The Nova Poshta group of companies has launched in Lithuania the opportunity to call a courier to the address to send documents and parcels up to 30 kg to Ukraine, the press service of the group reported on Thursday.

According to the release, the courier can be called to any address throughout Lithuania: even where there are no Nova Poshta branches yet.

It is indicated that the call costs EUR3.5 to the cost of delivery to Ukraine, however, until August 13, a 30% discount is given for delivery from Lithuania to Ukraine.

To call a courier in Lithuania, you need to independently prepare the package for shipment, fill in an application for calling a courier on the website, application or business account, pay for the order and hand it over to the courier in a closed form.

Nova Poshta reminds that sending a parcel from Lithuania is subject to the collection of customs duty and 21% VAT if the value of the parcel exceeds EUR45. Therefore, in the application, you must fill in the contents of the shipment, the declared or market value of each item. If the actual value differs from the declared value, the customs service may re-evaluate and charge additional customs payments to the recipient.

As reported, Nova Poshta opened the first Nova Poshta branch in Lithuania on March 20 this year. Outside of Ukraine, the group is also already operating in Poland, the Czech Republic, Moldova, Romania, and Germany.

At the beginning of July, the Nova Poshta network included more than 10,000 branches and over 14,000 post offices.

According to Standard-Rating, the revenue of Nova Poshta in the first quarter of 2023 increased by 2.1 times - up to UAH 8.083 billion, EBITDA - by almost 4.4 times, up to UAH 1.308 billion, and net profit - almost 8 times, up to UAH 1.055 billion.

Tags: #nova_poshta #lithuania

MORE ABOUT

18:57 25.07.2023
Nova Poshta increases parcel delivery by 9% in H1 2023

Nova Poshta increases parcel delivery by 9% in H1 2023

11:19 25.07.2023
Lithuania proposes to EC to support Ukrainian agricultural exports through port of Baltic States

Lithuania proposes to EC to support Ukrainian agricultural exports through port of Baltic States

18:54 19.07.2023
Lithuania to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth EUR 24 mln – Defense Minister

Lithuania to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth EUR 24 mln – Defense Minister

19:23 17.07.2023
Nova Poshta will open about 10 branches in Germany by end of summer

Nova Poshta will open about 10 branches in Germany by end of summer

18:06 17.07.2023
Nova Poshta will open about 10 branches in Germany by end of summer

Nova Poshta will open about 10 branches in Germany by end of summer

09:10 14.07.2023
Nova Poshta extends network in de-occupied Kharkiv region by 50%

Nova Poshta extends network in de-occupied Kharkiv region by 50%

14:07 12.07.2023
Co-owner of Nova Poshta estimates its value of over EUR 1 bln

Co-owner of Nova Poshta estimates its value of over EUR 1 bln

12:40 12.07.2023
Nova Poshta creates NovaPost Europe to expand, create 2nd largest parcel locker network in Europe – co-owner

Nova Poshta creates NovaPost Europe to expand, create 2nd largest parcel locker network in Europe – co-owner

14:32 11.07.2023
Nova Poshta launches delivery to 2,700 partner parcel terminals, pickup points in Czech Republic

Nova Poshta launches delivery to 2,700 partner parcel terminals, pickup points in Czech Republic

16:46 10.07.2023
President of Lithuania: Ukraine should become NATO member, it's time for clear plan on how we’ll achieve this

President of Lithuania: Ukraine should become NATO member, it's time for clear plan on how we’ll achieve this

AD

HOT NEWS

Poland to close border for Ukrainian agricultural goods after Sept 15, some of frontline countries to join it – Polish Agriculture Ministry

Defense Ministry, Baykar Makina conclude agreement on construction of service center for repairs of drones in Ukraine

Ukraine, Croatia agree on use of Croatian ports for grain export

Ukraine receives another $1.25 bln in grant funds from USA

Rada exempts from VAT number of goods for defense needs

LATEST

Poland to close border for Ukrainian agricultural goods after Sept 15, some of frontline countries to join it – Polish Agriculture Ministry

Prometey threshes 45,000 tonnes of early grain

Moldova has sufficient gas reserves to last until end of this year, though still purchasing

Deficit of general fund of Ukraine's state budget down to UAH 94.9 bln, expenditures to UAH 231.9 bln in July 2023

Govt transfers shares of Vinnytsia Aviation Plant to Motor Sich management from ARMA

Business expectations worsen in all sectors in July

Ukreximbank connects return of service of accepting worn foreign exchange cash for collection with resumption of air traffic

Kyivguma, Inkliuz-8, Sperco Ukraine, Verba-VV become participants of third meeting with business in President's Office

DTEK presents concept of development of Smart Grid networks on example of Kyiv region

Defense Ministry, Baykar Makina conclude agreement on construction of service center for repairs of drones in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD