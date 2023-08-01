Economy

15:37 01.08.2023

Kyivguma, Inkliuz-8, Sperco Ukraine, Verba-VV become participants of third meeting with business in President's Office

2 min read
Kyivguma, Inkliuz-8, Sperco Ukraine, Verba-VV become participants of third meeting with business in President's Office

The participants of the third meeting of the coordination platform for solving problematic issues with business and law enforcement officers from business was the owner of the Kyivguma company, Andriy Ostroрrud, the director of Inkliuz-8 LLC Tetiana Kotsiuba, the financial director of Sperco Ukraine LLC, Oleksandr Berchiy and the director of Verba-VV LLC, Tetiana Poliachuk.

"The third meeting with business opened up a new layer of systemic problems. In particular, we considered interesting cases from the sphere of subsoil use, the peculiarities of registration of land plots, the specifics of the participation of law enforcement agencies in competition in public procurement," Deputy Head of the Office of the President Rostyslav Shurma said, commenting on the results of the meeting on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to him, the consequences that the woodworking industry is facing as a result of the systemic corruption that existed in previous years in the forestry industry were also discussed.

"A very interesting situation is with subsoil use. On the one hand, we see many companies that received licenses in past years through the use of administrative resources without competition, and on the other hand, there is work by law enforcement agencies that are currently pressing on these companies. We are dealing with it," Shurma said.

In his opinion, "there will be many systemic conclusions and changes."

The deputy head of the President's Office said that out of 12 cases that were considered on the coordination platform, about five have already been resolved or are close to it, and the rest need to be studied in more detail.

As before, the discussion was attended by First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, representatives of the Prosecutor General's Office, and the Bureau of Economic Security.

Tags: #ukraine #business

