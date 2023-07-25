Donor countries to provide $244 mln to Ukraine to buy special equipment for humanitarian demining – Minister of Economy

A number of donor countries will provide $244 million to Ukraine for the purchase of special equipment for humanitarian demining, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"Our donors, including the United States, the European Union, Japan, Germany, the UK, Norway, Sweden, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Denmark, Canada, Austria, Switzerland, Korea and the Howard Buffett Foundation, will provide more than $244 million to Ukraine for the needs of humanitarian demining," she wrote on Facebook.

According to the First Deputy Prime Minister, by the end of the year Ukraine should receive equipment from foreign partners, in particular, 10 demining machines from the Croatian company DOK-ING, and another 10 machines from Global Clearance Solutions. About 200 pyrotechnic machines, more than 600 metal detectors, 50 explosive machines, as well as individual demining kits, explosive suits, quadrocopters, robotic systems for the disposal of ammunition are expected to arrive.

As reported, more than a third of the agricultural land identified for priority demining in Ukraine has been surveyed. According to the State Emergency Service, since the beginning of Russia's large-scale military invasion on the territory of Ukraine, more than 411,000 explosive objects, including more than 3,000 aerial bombs, have been defused.