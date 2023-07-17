Economy

15:46 17.07.2023

Businesses for first time since start of war optimistic about economic development for year ahead - NBU survey

3 min read
Businesses for first time since start of war optimistic about economic development for year ahead - NBU survey

For the first time since the start of the full-scale war, businesses expects an increase in business activity in the next 12 months: the business activity expectations index in the second quarter rose to 104.5% from 91.2% in the first quarter, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) said.

"Against the backdrop of the restoration of the energy system, the gradual revival of domestic demand and the strengthening of the hryvnia, respondents expect an increase in the volume of production of goods and services, and are also positive about the development of their own enterprises. At the same time, inflation and exchange rate expectations have improved," the NBU said in a press release.

It clarified that the improvement in estimates occurred in enterprises of all types of economic activity, as well as for all components of the index.

In particular, business predicts a rapid growth in the production of goods and services in Ukraine in the coming year: the balance of responses amounted to 17.3% against "minus" 16.7% in the first quarter. Growth is expected by enterprises of all directions and types of economic activity, sizes in terms of the number of employees and most areas.

Inflation expectations continued to improve: in the second quarter of 2023, expected annual inflation was 15.7% compared to 20.7% in the previous quarter. According to the survey, 46.6% of surveyed enterprises believe that inflation, which fell to 12.8% in June, will not exceed 15.3% in the next 12 months. According to 88.4% of respondents, military operations remain the most significant pro-inflationary factor.

In addition, the National Bank pointed out, the influence of the "exchange factor" and "production costs" has somewhat weakened. The new average exchange rate that respondents expect in 12 months is UAH 40.43/$1 against UAH 42.18/$1 a quarter earlier. Moreover, the share of respondents who expect the hryvnia exchange rate to remain unchanged to UAH 40.00/$1 in the next year increased from 19.7% to 44.3%.

At the same time, although the respondents' assessment of their own current financial and economic condition has improved, it still remains negative: the balance of answers amounted to "minus" 11.1% compared to "minus" 16.9% in the first quarter. Construction companies reported a deterioration in the situation, energy and water supply companies reported no improvement, and extractive industries reported a slight improvement.

However, for the first time in five quarters, the expectations of enterprises regarding the dynamics of their financial and economic condition became positive: the balance of answers became positive - 9.6% against "minus" 2.5% in the first quarter. Improvements are expected by enterprises of all areas of activity and size in terms of the number of employees, most areas and types of activity, the NBU specified.

Tags: #nbu #businesses

MORE ABOUT

20:58 06.07.2023
NBU intl reserves hit record – almost $39 bln – NBU governor

NBU intl reserves hit record – almost $39 bln – NBU governor

14:38 15.06.2023
NBU keeps key policy rate unchanged at 25% as expected

NBU keeps key policy rate unchanged at 25% as expected

09:29 21.04.2023
NBU allows banks to sell 20% more cash than volume of purchased non-cash

NBU allows banks to sell 20% more cash than volume of purchased non-cash

15:39 17.04.2023
NBU requests IMF technical assistance on virtual assets, digital technologies

NBU requests IMF technical assistance on virtual assets, digital technologies

12:53 17.04.2023
Transition to greater flexibility in administrative restrictions, FX exchange rate policy is not matter of near future – NBU governor

Transition to greater flexibility in administrative restrictions, FX exchange rate policy is not matter of near future – NBU governor

11:14 05.04.2023
Downside scenario in EFF confirms IMF readiness to support Ukraine even in case of worst-case scenario – NBU governor

Downside scenario in EFF confirms IMF readiness to support Ukraine even in case of worst-case scenario – NBU governor

09:23 04.04.2023
Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $32 bln – NBU

Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $32 bln – NBU

15:36 28.03.2023
NBU recognizes reputation of non-sanctioned shareholders of Sense Bank as faulty, imposes ban on right to vote on 100% of its shares

NBU recognizes reputation of non-sanctioned shareholders of Sense Bank as faulty, imposes ban on right to vote on 100% of its shares

15:11 16.03.2023
Ukraine hopes to complete negotiations with IMF mission by weekend, get good news early next week – NBU governor

Ukraine hopes to complete negotiations with IMF mission by weekend, get good news early next week – NBU governor

14:48 16.03.2023
NBU decides to keep key policy rate at 25% as expected

NBU decides to keep key policy rate at 25% as expected

AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal: Local budgets have enough funds to support municipal enterprises, not increase tariffs now

Naftogaz Ukrainy completes Q1 2023 with net profit of UAH 7.7 bln – company

Inflation in Ukraine up to 0.8% in June, down to 12.8% in annual terms – statistics

Zaporizhia NPP loses off-site power supply from 750 kV high-voltage line

Ukraine receives $890 mln of second tranche of IMF EFF loan

LATEST

NovaPay payment system increases number of transfers by 12.2% in H1

Nibulon starts construction of demining vessel at shipyards of Mykolaiv

Airports in Georgia increase H1 passenger numbers 45%

Deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods for five months of 2023 up by 9 times

Shmyhal: We cope with task of financing all key budget expenditures in Jan-June 2023

Shmyhal: Local budgets have enough funds to support municipal enterprises, not increase tariffs now

Ukrainian wine exported to 49 countries in 2022

Bundeswehr increases order for ammunition to EUR 4 bln, deliveries to Ukraine expected – Rheinmetall concern

EIB, EU countries allocate EUR 400 mln for Ukraine’s restoration – Shmyhal

Project to restore 93 private houses destroyed because of Russian aggression starts in Kyiv region – regional administration

AD
AD
AD
AD