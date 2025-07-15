Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
10:23 15.07.2025

Anti-dumping duty for cucumbers, tomatoes from Turkey is about fair competition – minister

1 min read
Anti-dumping duty for cucumbers, tomatoes from Turkey is about fair competition – minister

Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Vitaliy Koval thanked the Ministry of Economy and the Interdepartmental Commission for International Trade (ICIT) for adopting a decision in support of Ukrainian vegetable growers, the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported.

Koval noted that after a thorough investigation, the commission recognized: imports of fresh cucumbers and tomatoes from Turkey were carried out at dumping prices. This threatened not only the profitability of Ukrainian greenhouse farms, but also the very existence of the industry.

"This decision is not against anyone. It is for fair competition. For Ukrainian farmers to have equal conditions in the market, to be able to invest in development, modernization, and new jobs. Every Ukrainian has the right to high-quality, safe, fresh products - grown at home, in compliance with standards and with care for the land," the minister emphasized.

As reported, the ICIT decided to introduce anti-dumping duties for a period of five years from July 22, 2025 for exporters of fresh cucumbers (economic activity code 0707 00) originating from Turkey - at the level of 20.1-22.8%, and fresh tomatoes (0702 00 00 00) - 25-26.9%.

Tags: #anti_dumping #agrarian_policy

MORE ABOUT

13:56 24.12.2024
Ukraine, China agree to strengthen cooperation in agricultural sector

Ukraine, China agree to strengthen cooperation in agricultural sector

15:25 01.04.2024
Ukrainian, Polish agricultural associations to continue talks this week – Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry

Ukrainian, Polish agricultural associations to continue talks this week – Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry

20:05 12.07.2023
Ukraine in 10 years will be able to increase processing up to 50% of harvest, produce up to 200 mln tonnes of agricultural goods/year - Agrarian Ministry

Ukraine in 10 years will be able to increase processing up to 50% of harvest, produce up to 200 mln tonnes of agricultural goods/year - Agrarian Ministry

12:54 27.02.2020
Ukraine introduces anti-dumping duties on aerocrete blocks import from Belarus

Ukraine introduces anti-dumping duties on aerocrete blocks import from Belarus

11:11 29.02.2016
EEC's decision to impose anti-dumping measures on seamless, stainless steel pipes from Ukraine takes effect

EEC's decision to impose anti-dumping measures on seamless, stainless steel pipes from Ukraine takes effect

HOT NEWS

Zelensky meets with Svyrydenko, Fedorov to prepare renewed government's first steps

One of priorities of renewed govt to be to increase its own weapons production, develop all defense projects – Zelenskyy

Govt distributes UAH 35 bln in subsidies for teachers’ salaries – PM

Energoatom, Westinghouse finalize agreements on production of nuclear fuel in Ukraine using American technology at URC

About 200 deals worth EUR 10 bln prepared for URC2025 – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Kyivteploenergo plans to install 25% more home heat meters in 2025 than last year

NKREKP launches register of consumers' electrical installations on alternative sources launched

Zelensky meets with Svyrydenko, Fedorov to prepare renewed government's first steps

Epicenter, Itera announce launch of Blaho for Communities digital platform

Energy sector situation does not provide for restrictions, but risks of Russian attacks remain – Ministry of Energy

One of priorities of renewed govt to be to increase its own weapons production, develop all defense projects – Zelenskyy

Energoatom agrees to build SMR plant, spent fuel containers in Ukraine using Holtec technology

URC-2025: State Restoration Agency, Korean EDCF to work on launching RDF-based CHPPs in three cities – Sukhomlyn

Dragon Capital invests $20 mln in its Rebuild Ukraine Fund, plans its first closing in September

Govt distributes UAH 35 bln in subsidies for teachers’ salaries – PM

AD
AD