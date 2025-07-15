Anti-dumping duty for cucumbers, tomatoes from Turkey is about fair competition – minister

Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Vitaliy Koval thanked the Ministry of Economy and the Interdepartmental Commission for International Trade (ICIT) for adopting a decision in support of Ukrainian vegetable growers, the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported.

Koval noted that after a thorough investigation, the commission recognized: imports of fresh cucumbers and tomatoes from Turkey were carried out at dumping prices. This threatened not only the profitability of Ukrainian greenhouse farms, but also the very existence of the industry.

"This decision is not against anyone. It is for fair competition. For Ukrainian farmers to have equal conditions in the market, to be able to invest in development, modernization, and new jobs. Every Ukrainian has the right to high-quality, safe, fresh products - grown at home, in compliance with standards and with care for the land," the minister emphasized.

As reported, the ICIT decided to introduce anti-dumping duties for a period of five years from July 22, 2025 for exporters of fresh cucumbers (economic activity code 0707 00) originating from Turkey - at the level of 20.1-22.8%, and fresh tomatoes (0702 00 00 00) - 25-26.9%.