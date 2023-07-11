Economy

19:32 11.07.2023

Ukrainian meat producers intend to return to Chinese market – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

2 min read
Ukrainian producers of meat and meat products have asked the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food to consider the possibility of exporting these products to China, the ministry's press service reported.

"We specially met with profile associations and representatives of the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection before the trip of the Ukrainian official delegation to China, where the details of cooperation in terms of exporting our meat, in particular pork, will be discussed. It is important for us to discuss all the details between market participants so that this issue is resolved effectively," First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotsky said on Tuesday at a meeting of the working group on the meat industry development.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy noted that for Ukrainian exporters of poultry, beef and pork, China is one of the most attractive markets, since Ukrainian meat exporters currently receive the largest number of applications from the Chinese market. Due to COVID-19 and the war, exports, in particular beef, to this country have been suspended.

"Currently, there is a certain warming in trade relations between Ukraine and China, and the list of our exporters of beef and pork continues to expand. The issue of poultry meat exports is also on the agenda," the message says.

The ministry clarified that information had already been exchanged on key issues with Chinese customs in preparation for bilateral meetings between the countries, which would take place in the near future.

Tags: #meat #export #china

