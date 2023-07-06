ZNPP powered from main 750 kV transmission line in addition to backup 330 kV

Power supply of Zaporizhia NPP has been restored from the main external transmission line with a voltage of 750 kV in addition to the backup line of 330 kV.

"Currently, power supply at the plant has been resumed, and today it is powered by two lines: one 750 kV, the other 330 kV," Petro Kotin, President of the State Enterprise Energoatom, said on the air of the United News telethon on Thursday.

As the company reminded on the Telegram channel on Thursday, after the loss of power from the main external power transmission line at 01:21 on July 4, the temporarily occupied ZNPP switched to partial blackout mode until all power units were powered from the backup line.

"ZNPP had to be switched to the only available backup line of 330 kV, repaired and reconnected to the plant only on July 1, though it was damaged four months ago," the company noted.