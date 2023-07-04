Ukraine receives $890 mln of second tranche of IMF EFF loan

On Monday, the General Fund of the State Budget of Ukraine received the second tranche of the EFF extended financing loan of $890 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine reported.

"The financing received is the result of effective and well-coordinated cooperation between the government, the Ministry of Finance, the National Bank of Ukraine, experts and the leadership of the IMF under the expanded financing program," Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko was quoted as saying in the message.

The Ministry of Finance clarified that at present Ukraine had already received $3.59 billion from the IMF out of the total volume of this four-year program of $15.6 billion (SDR 11.6 billion), opened in late March this year.

During the first review of the EFF program, which resulted in the allocation of the second tranche, the experts and the leadership of the IMF noted the significant progress of the Ukrainian side in the implementation of structural measures and quantitative performance criteria defined in the program, the Ministry of Finance said.

"Thanks to the funds provided, we are able to continue to maintain economic stability in Ukraine and ensure priority spending of the state budget," Marchenko said.

According to the results of the first review, IMF representatives reported that the second review was expected in late November - early December.