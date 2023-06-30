Economy

19:14 30.06.2023

Rada adopts at final reading bill on green transformation of power system with introduction of mechanism for guaranteeing origin of electricity

2 min read
The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the final reading bill No. 9011-d on amendments to certain laws regarding the restoration and green transformation of the power system of Ukraine.

The bill was supported by 279 MPs at the plenary session on Friday, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko has said.

The bill, in particular, provides for guarantees of the origin of green electricity, which will allow avoiding additional taxation of Ukrainian goods when imported into the EU countries from 2026.

This will become important if Europe introduces the carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) in 2026. Guarantees of origin will be freely traded on the European market, which will serve as an additional incentive to build export potential in the EU.

The bill introduces the possibility for consumers to install power generation facilities in their homes, and to release excess electricity to the grid at free market prices.

In addition, the document retains incentives for small-scale generation facilities with a capacity of up to 1 MW until January 1, 2024, provides the right to directly enter the market for producers with a feed-in tariff and the appropriate compensation from the state-owned enterprise Guaranteed Buyer, and also extends the feed-in tariff for new wind farms and small solar power plants until the end of 2023.

As reported, bill No. 9011-d creates the prerequisites for developing renewable energy in Ukraine in all market segments.

 

Tags: #energy #rada #transformation

