Economy

19:06 26.06.2023

EC agrees to allocate EUR 100 mln in aid to front-line countries affected by influx of Ukrainian grain

3 min read
EC agrees to allocate EUR 100 mln in aid to front-line countries affected by influx of Ukrainian grain

EU member states on Monday approved a EUR 100 million support package for farmers in Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, who suffered from the influx of Ukrainian grain, according to the website of the European Commission (EC).

According to the report, a support package of EUR 100 million for farmers in frontline countries provides for the allocation of EUR 9.77 million to Bulgaria, EUR 15.93 million to Hungary, EUR 39.33 million to Poland, EUR 29.73 million to Romania and EUR 5.24 million to Slovakia.

"Farmers from these five Member States are facing issues related to logistical bottlenecks following large imports of certain agri-food products from Ukraine... A Joint Coordination Platform is also working on improving the flow of trade between the European Union and Ukraine via the Solidarity Lanes," the European Commission said.

European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski tweeted to welcome today's "overwhelming positive opinion" on the second package of measures to support farmers in these countries, stressing that the approved EUR 100 million is allowed to be combined with public funding up to 200%.

He also said that he expects the European Commission to agree on a third aid package to support farmers in 22 countries affected by adverse climatic events.

A number of measures, including the possibility of higher advance payments, should support farmers affected by adverse climatic events, the Agriculture Committee also said.

As part of the third package, the Commission for Agriculture and Rural Development of the European Commission (EC) proposed to mobilize additional European Union funding in the amount of EUR 330 million and send it to farmers from Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Finland and Sweden, which also, as noted, suffered from various market and trade problems in addition to adverse climatic events.

As reported on the EC website, according to the presentation of the relevant committee, these countries will receive exceptional support in the amount of EUR 330 million from the budget of the EU Common Agricultural Policy.

The European Commission has also allowed these to supplement EU support up to 200% of its national funds. It is expected that this measure will be agreed by the EU Member States at the next meeting of the committee on the common organization of agricultural markets, and payments for both support packages will be made by December 31, 2023.

Tags: #grain #eu #financial #countries

MORE ABOUT

19:56 26.06.2023
Borrell: We will continue to support Ukraine more than ever

Borrell: We will continue to support Ukraine more than ever

10:55 26.06.2023
Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy predicts grain harvest in 2023 at 46 mln tonnes

Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy predicts grain harvest in 2023 at 46 mln tonnes

12:49 23.06.2023
EU states that Ukraine has made significant progress as candidate country towards fulfilling conditions necessary for start of membership negotiations

EU states that Ukraine has made significant progress as candidate country towards fulfilling conditions necessary for start of membership negotiations

16:32 21.06.2023
Ukraine to prepare medium-term reconstruction plan – EC Vice President

Ukraine to prepare medium-term reconstruction plan – EC Vice President

16:25 21.06.2023
EU ambassadors agree on 11th package of sanctions against Russia

EU ambassadors agree on 11th package of sanctions against Russia

14:47 20.06.2023
European Commission proposes to reserve EUR 50 bln in EU budget for Ukraine for next four years – von der Leyen

European Commission proposes to reserve EUR 50 bln in EU budget for Ukraine for next four years – von der Leyen

11:53 20.06.2023
EU continues to reduce its dependence on Russian gas - European energy commissioner

EU continues to reduce its dependence on Russian gas - European energy commissioner

19:42 19.06.2023
Number of wagons with grain moving to Big Odesa ports falls by 42% since early June

Number of wagons with grain moving to Big Odesa ports falls by 42% since early June

14:44 14.06.2023
EU provides Ukraine with mobile water treatment plants to help victims of dam explosion in Nova Kakhovka

EU provides Ukraine with mobile water treatment plants to help victims of dam explosion in Nova Kakhovka

15:34 07.06.2023
EU already channeling aid to Ukraine after destruction of Kakhovka HPP

EU already channeling aid to Ukraine after destruction of Kakhovka HPP

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy predicts grain harvest in 2023 at 46 mln tonnes

Naftogaz applies to U.S. court to recover $5 bln from Russia

European Commission allocates another EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine

Ukraine manages to attract $51 bln to finance budget since start of war – Finance Minister

Ukraine to prepare medium-term reconstruction plan – EC Vice President

LATEST

OECD has high hopes for program with Ukraine, announces study of its energy market

NEURC to continue discussing level of new electricity price caps at suggestion of its member Tarasiuk to increase them by 80% at peak

Nova Poshta opens first branch in Romania

EBRD lends €50 million to Ukraine’s Ukreximbank

Kyivstar president expects slight sector growth in 2023 with decrease in profitability

Harvest of 2023 starts in Ukraine

Naftogaz applies to U.S. court to recover $5 bln from Russia

World Bank report on damage caused by explosion of Kakhovka HPP in coming days – Shmyhal

DTEK intends to implement $145 mln Smart Grid project in Kyiv region – company CEO

Strategy for Ukraine's agro-industrial complex development for 10 years aimed at increasing harvest to 150 mln tonnes, vertical integration

AD
AD
AD
AD