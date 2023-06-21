Ukraine cuts electricity generation by 19.4%, consumption by 18.9% in Jan-April 2023

In January-April 2023, Ukraine reduced electricity generation by 19.4% (by 8.8 billion kWh) year-over-year, to 36.5 billion kWh.

This is stated with reference to the data of Ukrenergo in the report on the assessment of energy damage to Ukraine, prepared under the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the World Bank.

However, compared to the same period in 2021, generation in January-April 2023 decreased by almost a third, by 32.5%.

In particular, the generation of nuclear power plants for the first four months of 2023 year-over-year fell by 32.8%, to 19.5 billion kWh, thermal power plants by 45.3%, to 7.6 billion kWh, CHPP by 41.7%, to 2.8 billion kWh, RES by 34.4%, to 2.1 billion kWh, while the production of HPPs and PSHs increased by 36.4%, to 4, 5 billion kWh.

The share of nuclear power plants in the production structure for four months of 2023 amounted to 53.4% (some 53.6% in January-April 2021), thermal power plants some 20.8% (25.6%), CHPP some 7.8% (8 .8%), HPPs and PSHs some 12.3% (6.1%), RES some 5.7% (5.9%).

The drop in generation is due to Russian missile and UAV strikes on energy infrastructure and a drop in electricity consumption.

According to the report, electricity consumption in Ukraine in January-April 2023 was 32.4 billion kWh, which is 18.9% less than in 2022 and 33.5% less than in 2021 (48.8 billion kWh).

UNDP identifies three groups of regions in which consumption decreased (April 2023 to April 2021): by more than 50% (four regions), by 25-49% (eight regions), by 0-24% (12 regions and Kyiv ).