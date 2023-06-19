MHP Eco Energy intends to conclude framework agreement to purchase gas from Naftogaz Trading

PrJSC MHP Eco Energy, engaged in the implementation and management of projects in energy and ecology in MHP agricultural holding, intends to conclude a framework agreement for the purchase of natural gas from gas supply company Naftogaz Trading LLC, controlled by NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, in the amount not exceeded UAH 1 billion.

According to the company's statement in the disclosure system of the National Securities and the Stock Market Commission on Monday, the shareholder of the company provided the corresponding preliminary permission on June 16.

It is specified that the value of the issuer's assets, according to the latest annual financial statements, is UAH 1.691 billion.

MHP Eco Energy is a separate division of the MHP holding, founded in 2012. It is engaged in the production of biogas, the wholesale trade of solid, liquid, gaseous fuels and similar products, as well as electricity generation.