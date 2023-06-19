Zelenskyy, World Bank's President discuss further cooperation, inviting bank to resume work of its rep office in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with World Bank President Ajay Banga, during which the further development of cooperation was discussed.

"I had a phone call with President of the World Bank Ajay Banga. We discussed further development of cooperation, in particular in mobilizing international support," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

In addition, the president thanked the World Bank for the quick response to the blasting of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant by the Russian invaders and cooperation with Ukraine in assessing the damage caused by this tragedy.

During the conversation, Zelenskyy invited the World Bank to reopen its representative office in Ukraine.

"We are interested in cooperation during the post-war transformation of Ukraine, in particular, in overcoming corruption and reducing the share of cash in the Ukrainian economy," Zelenskyy said.