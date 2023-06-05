Economy

12:03 05.06.2023

Builders, building material vendors can now connect to eRecovery

1 min read
Builders, building material vendors can now connect to eRecovery

The Diia portal has launched an opportunity to connect general contractors and retailers of building materials to the eRecovery program, the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development has reported.

"From today, businesses that sell building materials and provide home renovation services will be able to join the eRecovery government aid program," the ministry said on Facebook on Monday.

Thus, general contractors of residential and commercial construction (seller code - 1520), building materials and lumber stores (5211), and glass, paint and wallpaper stores (5231) can become program participants.

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, more than 15,900 applications for assistance have been entered into the eRecovery system to date.

As reported, on May 10, the eRecovery government aid program was launched, providing assistance for the current repair of housing damaged by the war. The funds can be used to purchase building materials, pay for construction work, and for the services of contractors with the appropriate codes for work, and their sellers have applied for participation in the program through the Diia portal.

Tags: #erecovery

MORE ABOUT

15:49 05.06.2023
Epicenter becomes member of eRecovery program

Epicenter becomes member of eRecovery program

AD

HOT NEWS

National Securities Commission registers bonds of Nova Poshta for UAH 800 mln, DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia for UAH 10 bln

JCC resumes inspections in grain corridor after four-day pause, for first time in month – at Pivdenny port

Russian invaders block data transmission from ZNPP radiation monitoring system – regulator

Deficit of state budget general fund up to UAH 91.3 bln in May - head of budget committee

Court seizes Oksana Marchenko's shares in seven port enterprises of Odesa region

LATEST

National Securities Commission registers bonds of Nova Poshta for UAH 800 mln, DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia for UAH 10 bln

Metinvest sends UAH 3.7 bln to help Ukraine during 15 months of war

JCC resumes inspections in grain corridor after four-day pause, for first time in month – at Pivdenny port

Nova Poshta opens first branch in Czech Republic

Farmak buys marketing pharmaceutical companies in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine

Westinghouse could build first AP300 SMR in Ukraine

Russian invaders block data transmission from ZNPP radiation monitoring system – regulator

Deficit of state budget general fund up to UAH 91.3 bln in May - head of budget committee

Ukrzaliznytsia supervisory board takes no personnel decisions following recent searches by NABU

Court seizes Oksana Marchenko's shares in seven port enterprises of Odesa region

AD
AD
AD
AD