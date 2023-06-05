Builders, building material vendors can now connect to eRecovery

The Diia portal has launched an opportunity to connect general contractors and retailers of building materials to the eRecovery program, the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development has reported.

"From today, businesses that sell building materials and provide home renovation services will be able to join the eRecovery government aid program," the ministry said on Facebook on Monday.

Thus, general contractors of residential and commercial construction (seller code - 1520), building materials and lumber stores (5211), and glass, paint and wallpaper stores (5231) can become program participants.

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, more than 15,900 applications for assistance have been entered into the eRecovery system to date.

As reported, on May 10, the eRecovery government aid program was launched, providing assistance for the current repair of housing damaged by the war. The funds can be used to purchase building materials, pay for construction work, and for the services of contractors with the appropriate codes for work, and their sellers have applied for participation in the program through the Diia portal.